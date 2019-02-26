'Let's Not Be Divisive,' Says PM Modi At ISKCON Temple Event: Highlights

Hours after the Indian Air Force, in a swift 90-second attack, killed a "very large number of terrorists" at a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an event of the ISKCON temple in Delhi. Speaking about Bhagvad Gita, the holy book of Hindus, PM Modi urged people to not be divisive and asked them to look beyond feelings of "yours and mine." The prime minister had reached the event on a Delhi metro train.
Here are the Highlights of PM Modi's speech:
- From the smallest Gita to the biggest Gita, there have uncountable initiatives to spread its knowledge.
- Lokmanya Tilak spread the knowledge of Gita in Marathi and Gujarati. Gandhi ji read the Gujarati version of it in jail. That helped him to write Bhagvad Gita, according to Gandhiji.
- Gita preserves the heritage of this nation.
- A German philosopher had acknowledged the values highlighted in Gita when India was still fighting for independence.
- For Gandhi ji, Gita and Satyagraha was an inseparable part of life.
- Gita is not just dharam grantha, it's jivan grantha too.
- Gita shows us the way to "seva" (service) and "samarpan" (sacrifice)
- Gita is world's 'dharohar'. It has helped everyone see the correct path.
- Whether you are a Yogi or an ordinary person, you will get all your questions answered in Gita.
- Remember Gita Shlokas in the time of distress.
- "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikaas" is the result of these values from Gita.
- Let's look at politics beyond the feelings of what's yours and mine. Let's not be divisive.
- Our government has given momentum to the movement for Yoga and Ayurveda.
- Once again, I want to congratulate every ISKCON member for this Divya Bhagwad Gita.