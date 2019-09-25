'Scrapped 50 Old Laws': PM On Development At Business Summit - Highlights

PM Modi is set to speak at Bloomberg Global Business Forum, New York (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a keynote speaker at a business summit today, attended by eminent business and political leaders including Bill Clinton, former International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde and several top CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. PM Modi will speak over "Restoring Global Stability" at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.

After PM Modi concludes his speech, Bloomberg L.P. CEO Michael Bloomberg will call on PM Modi for a one-on-one meeting.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech at the Bloomberg summit:

This summit has given me a chance to speak of India's opportunities, possibilities, growth story.

You have a government in India that was re-elected with a bigger mandate than last time. You often talk of business sentiment. In these elections 130 crore Indians not just expressed their sentiment but gave a judgment that they only care about development.

People of India are standing with a government that does not shy away from taking big decisions to make reforms.

Government of India respects wealth creation. We announced a huge cut in corporate tax, its revolutionary for investment. Everyone I have spoken to since then has called it historic.

We have scrapped 50 old laws that were creating hindrances in the path of development.

And all this In the first 3-4 months of my new government. This is just the beginning, there's more to come. It's a golden opportunity to partner India.

Our people are defeating poverty, moving up the economic ladder.

If you want to invest in a market that has scale. Our middle class is a huge segment that has a global outlook.

Our youth are the largest users of the app economy. From food to movies to transport, startups are acing everything. Our infrastructure is expanding at a fast pace. We are rapidly modernising our cities with citizen friendly infrastructure.

We have opened our defence sector like never before. If you want to make in India, for India and the world, come to India. No Indian government has invested in infrastructure as us.

When we came to power, India's economy was about 2 trillion. We have added 1 trillion. We are determined to reach $5 trillion. We have capability and conditions with us.

