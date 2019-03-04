'Use Common Sense': PM Snaps After Congress Rejoinder On Rafale Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today snapped out at the Congress party in Gujarat.

Irked over the Congress sniping over Rafale jets and the Balakot air strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today snapped out at the party. PM Modi's comment -- that the country was "feeling the absence of the Rafale jets" during the air strikes and "swarthneeti" (politics of self-interest) was to blame for it -- has generated a round of sparring between him and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Today, addressing a rally at Gujarat's Jamnagar, PM Modi said: "Please use common sense; what I said was if we had Rafale at the time of air strikes, than none of our fighter jets would have gone down and none of theirs saved".

He then summed up: "I said if Rafale was acquired in time, it would have made a difference. But they say Modi is questioning our air force strike."

In his address at the India Today Conclave over the weekend, PM Modi had said: "The country is feeling the absence of Rafale. The entire country is saying in one voice today, what all could have happened if we had Rafale".

The Congress had been incensed over the speculation that its opposition to the 36-aircraft deal with France had led to a delay in delivery of the fighter jets, which left the Indian Air Force in the lurch during last week's confrontation with Pakistan over the air strikes on Jaish-e Mohammad camps at Balakot. The air strikes had drawn retaliation from Pakistan and in an aerial dogfight, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistan F-16 jet, was captured on February 27.

"Dear PM, have you no shame at all? You stole 30,000 crores and gave it to your friend Anil (Ambani). YOU are solely responsible for the delay in the arrival of the Rafale jets. YOU are WHY brave IAF pilots like Wing Cdr. Abhinandan, are risking their lives flying outdated jets," Mr Gandhi tweeted after the Prime Minister's remarks were posted on Twitter by his official handle.

The Congress contends that the government's new deal with manufacturer Dassault involved corruption and crony capitalism. The party says the price of the jets was inflated, and the public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was overlooked for an offset contract to provide undue benefit to industrialist Anil Ambani's rookie firm Reliance Defence.