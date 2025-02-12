PM Should Have Asked Trump About Inhumane Treatment To Indian Migrants: Mallikarjun Kharge

Raising concerns over the inhumane treatment of Indian migrants deported from the US, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have called his 'old friend', US President Donald Trump, and asked him not to send them back in such a manner.

Modi will pay a two-day working visit to the US starting Wednesday and hold a bilateral meeting with President Trump.

"Modi did not receive an invitation initially. However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar went to the US and made arrangements, after which Modi received an invitation and is now visiting," claimed Kharge, while speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi and wondered whether it would be a 'success' meet.

"Modi himself has claimed that he has been conversing with his 'old friend' (Trump), which he says will benefit the country. But if they were indeed close friends, Modi should have asked Trump over the phone not to deport Indian migrant labourers in such a manner," the Congress chief said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha alleged that Indian migrants were brought back to India in a cargo plane and "treated worse than garbage".

Modi did not ask Trump to send these migrants on a passenger flight, nor did he arrange one from India, which proves that his claim of a close friendship was false," the Congress president said.

He added that while personal friendships are fine, it is more important for countries to maintain friendly relations. He argued that people may know each other personally but may not necessarily show concern for India's interests.

"Modi speaks with confidence, but he also has a habit of lying. Hence, he will not get good results," said Kharge.

India on February 7 registered concerns with the US over the deportation of illegal immigrants in shackles and conveyed that this kind of treatment could have been avoided.

The remarks of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri came amid uproar over the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants by the US in handcuffs during their 40-hour flight onboard a military aircraft.

Kharge also pointed out that Trump has threatened to increase tariffs on imported goods and warned that he would impose taxes on countries that have raised tariffs on American products.

