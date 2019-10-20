PM Modi's 'Dil Se' Message To Shah Rukh Khan After Meeting Stars

Shah Rukh Khan, PM Modi and Aamir Khan at the event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan underlining the importance of every citizen's ''dil se'' participation of bringing to reality Mahatma Gandhi's message.

"Dil Se" was a movie Shah Rukh Khan starred in with Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta.

"When every citizen works Dil Se, the outcome will be exceptional," the Prime Minister tweeted to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet thanking PM Modi for hosting him at an event marking Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations. Dil Se, released in 1998, was directed by Mani Ratnam. The music composed for the film by AR Rahman was well-received.

A day ago, Mr Khan had thanked the Prime Minister for talking about the role of people from the creative world who play an important role in "spreading awareness" about the messages of Mahatma Gandhi.

Shah Rukh Khan had at the event said there is a need to reintroduce Mahatma Gandhi to India and the world in the face of changing global scenario.

"I truly believe that Gandhiji needs to be re-loaded. Gandhiji 2.0 is what we need because the world is changing. You have digitalized everything," he said with PM Modi by his side.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and many other celebrities from the film and television industry were a part of the open discussion on Saturday held in Delhi.

During his address at the event for the film fraternity, PM Modi congratulated people from the "world of films and television" for their work in popularising Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

