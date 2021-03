PM Sends Letter To Imran Khan, Greets Pakistanis On Pak Day: Report (FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan extending greetings to people of the country on the occasion of Pakistan Day, people familiar with the development said.

They said it is a routine letter sent every year. Pakistan celebrates March 23 as Pakistan Day.

