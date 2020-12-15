PM Says Opposition Misleading Farmers, 'Will Keep Assuring Them'

The Government of India is always committed to farmers' welfare, PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed support yet again for his government's controversial farm sector laws that has had the farmers camping at the borders of Delhi for nearly a month.

"The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even opposition parties have been asking over the years," the Prime Minister said, reiterating the government's claim that the opposition is now "instigating" and "misleading" the farmers.

"The Government of India is always committed to farmers' welfare and we will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns," he added while speaking at a function in Gujarat's Kutch.

Last week, the BJP had claimed that the Congress was contradicting its own plans to incite farmers and oppose the government.

During the UPA rule, the Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party supported what are now key provisions of the farm laws.