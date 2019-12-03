Learnt A Lot From Ex-Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda: PM In Jharkhand

PM Modi was addressing an election rally in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he learnt many things from former Lok Sabha deputy speaker Kariya Munda when he used to visit Khunti as a BJP worker.

Kariya Munda won several times from Khunti Lok Sabha seat. In the 2019 general elections, however, he made way for Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda who also tasted victory from the constituency.

"As a worker of the organization (BJP), I visited Khunti. Kariya Munda ji is a brilliant observer of villages. Together we used to discuss several things. Again we are following his guidance now as we are working hard to develop Jharkhand," PM Modi said in Jharkhand.

Addressing an election rally in support of state Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda of the BJP, PM Modi said, "Lotus (the BJP's symbol) will never wither away with such good leaders showing us the way."

Lauding Tana Bhagats, participants of a movement against the British rule, the prime minister said, "Even today Tana Bhagats are following the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi. Jharkhand has also produced an inspirational leader like Birsa Munda to the country."

PM Modi also remembered Lance Naik Albert Ekka, a recipient of the country's highest military award Param Vir Chakra, who was martyred during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

"Today is December 3, the day Paramveer Albert Ekka was martyred. I salute and bow before the brave soldier," he said. Paramveer Albert Ekka was a resident of Gumla district of Jharkhand.