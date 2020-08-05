Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: "Lord Ram Lived Under Tent For Years, Now A Grand Temple For Him": PM

Ram Mandir: PM Modi participated in the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chanted "Siyavar Ram Chandra ki Jai!" and "Jai Siya Ram" as he addressed a gathering of spiritual leaders at Ayodhya after laying the first brick for a grand Ram temple.

"Today, this chant is not only reverberating in Ayodhya but across the world," said the Prime Minister.

"India is emotional as decades of wait has ended. Crores won't believe that they have seen this day in our lifetime. For years, our Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) lived beneath a tent, now he will reside in a grand temple built by Ram bhakts. Today, Ram Janambhoomi has been liberated," he said.

PM Modi participated in a "Bhoomi Pujan" or a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the construction of the temple.

In a gold silk kurta and white dhoti, he had arrived by chopper to the riverside town - his first visit in 29 years -- and prayed at a Hanuman temple before laying a 40-kg silver brick in Ram Janmabhoomi, at a site disputed for decades until the Supreme Court handed over ownership to Hindus last year.

The historic event showcases the triumph of one of India's longest campaigns, one that found resonance with millions in the country and abroad.



"Ram sabke Hain, Ram Sab Mein hain. Lord Ram is present everywhere and in different avatars. Lord Ram is present in every characteristic that is synonymous with 'Bharat' (India)," PM Modi said.