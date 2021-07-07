'Unparalleled Brilliance': PM Joins India In Mourning Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar died in Mumbai this morning. He was 98.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a nationwide outpouring of tributes this morning as India lost one of the most legendary Bollywood actors - Dilip Kumar. He was 98.

The Bollywood veteran died at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital this morning after a prolonged illness. His iconic movies, including "Devdas" and historical romance "Mughal-e-Azam", touched millions of hearts. He had received Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan, the Dada Saheb Phalke award and numerous other accolades for his contribution to Indian cinema.

"Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. (sic)," PM Modi tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid rich tributes on Twitter: "Shri Dilip Kumar ji was an outstanding actor, a true thespian who was well regarded by everyone for his exemplary contribution to the Indian film industry. His performances in films like Ganga Jamuna touched a chord in millions of cinegoers. I'm deeply anguished by his demise. (sic)".

In his five-decade long acting career, which inspired many of his peers and aspiring performers, Dilip Kumar starred in more than 60 movies. He dominated the golden age of Indian cinema - from the 1940s to the 1960s - along with Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor. He was nicknamed "The Tragedy King" of his choice of roles and his brooding looks.

In 1962, he had turned down the chance to play Sherif Ali in David Lean's 1962 classic "Lawrence of Arabia", which was an international opportunity. The part went to an Egyptian actor, Omar Sharif.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his tribute, remembered the seasoned actor, saying: "Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian's charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans."