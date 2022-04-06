PM Says BJP's Foundation Day Significant, Cites Party's Rajya Sabha Feat

"Dynastic families are the biggest enemy of democracy," said PM Modi in his address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the BJP's foundation day has become even more significant at a time the party has retained power in four states and it has 100 members in the Rajya Sabha -- a first for any party in three decades.

The BJP's foundation day was important for three reasons including the "fast-changing world and global order", the Prime Minister said.

"For India, new possibilities are emerging constantly," he said, addressing BJP workers across the country.

Another reason was the BJP's recent election victories, the PM told party colleagues.

"A few weeks ago, the BJP's 'double-engine Sarkar (government)' returned in four states. And after three decades any party has reached the 100-mark in Rajya Sabha," PM Modi said.

PM Modi once again hit out at "dynastic families", without naming the Congress or the Samajwadi Party, his chief targets in recent election rallies and public speeches.

