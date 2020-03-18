PM Narendra Modi, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Coronavirus Outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia over Coronavirus situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, and discussed the need for coordinated efforts to address the global challenge arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

During the conversation, the PM Modi mentioned about India's recent initiative to organise a video conference among SAARC countries on the pandemic, a statement from the Prime Minster's Office said.

The two leaders agreed that a similar exercise at the level of G20 leaders would be useful at a global scale.

The exercise can be used to discuss specific measures to address the challenges posed by the global outbreak of COVID-19 and also to instil confidence in the global population.

PM Modi discussed the need of coordination among the countries to fight the Coronavirus outbreak that has impacted not only the health and well-being of several hundred thousand people but also threatens to adversely affect the economy in many parts of the world.