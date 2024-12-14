PM Modi Replies To Debate On Constitution: Top 10 Quotes

It is time to celebrate 75 years of Constitution. I am glad parliament is also part of it.

For all of us, for all citizens and for all democracy-loving citizens across the world, this is a moment of great pride.

India's democracy has been inspirational for the world, that's why we are the mother of democracy.

In our constituent assembly, there were 15 women, and through debate they empowered the discussions, their insights were impactful. It's a matter of pride for us.

Many countries became democratic but women were not given rights; our nation gave them from the beginning. We are seeing that women are at the epicentre of every government scheme.

It's sad that after Independence, core values of unity were attacked. Instead of celebrating diversity, some began sowing seeds of poison.

It is a pride to see a President who is a woman and from the tribal community. Women participate in every sector, and their contribution has been a matter of pride. Every Indian appreciates their contribution, and the inspiration is our Constitution.

The makers of the Constitution were sensitive to India's unity and were aware of it. BR Ambedkar had said, 'The problem is how to unify the diverse population of India and bring them together to take decision in unison'

If you will see our policies in the last 10 years, Article 370 hindered India's unity and it was our priority to remove it. Unity was our priority.