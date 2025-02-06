"Congress Crushed Freedom Of Speech": PM Brings Up Emergency In Parliament

The Congress does not believe in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', or 'development for all', Prime Minister Narendra Modi - whose administration has come under heavy fire over the way the United States deported 104 Indians - said Thursday in a counter-attack focused on the main opposition party.

He also ripped into the Congress over the 'Emergency' imposed by late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi - an evergreen source of attacks - declaring his rivals had "crushed freedom of speech", including barring Hindi films starring Dev Anand from being broadcast on Doordarshan.

"Expecting 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' from the Congress is a huge mistake. It is beyond their thinking. It also doesn't suit their roadmap because the party is dedicated to one family," Mr Modi told the Rajya Sabha, as he responded to the debate on President Droupadi Murmu's address last week.

"Family first is on top in the Congress' model... during the Congress' tenure, there was appeasement in everything. It was their way of doing politics...." he said, "But, after 2014 (when the BJP came to power), the country saw a new working style... not based on appeasement... but satisfaction."

"And the people have understood and supported our model of development. Our model is - 'nation first'," he told the House, basking in the shine of the BJP's hat-trick of federal election wins.

"And my government," the Prime Minister continued, "is one that works for the development of marginalised communities (specifically Other Backward Classes), women, and transgenders".

The Congress, on the other hand, was "irked" by iconic Dalit leader Dr BR Ambedkar and "conspired" to defeat him, Mr Modi claimed. "There was a time when the Congress had a lot of hatred for Ambedkar..."

"But today the Congress is forced to say 'Jai Bhim'."

The long speech - a welcome opportunity to retaliate to fierce opposition attacks on the deportation rows - focused almost exclusively on the Congress, drawing on an array of barbs BJP leaders have used repeatedly over the past decade, including the 'Emergency' and the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru.

"This country has also seen the period of 'Emergency' and how the spirit of the Constitution was crushed. It was done for the sake of power. The country knows this."

"During Nehruji's tenure (as Prime Minister) a workers' strike was held in Mumbai... famous poet Majrooh Sultanpuri recited a poem at this time. After this he was jailed. Famous actor Balraj Sahni was jailed because he participated in a protest. Hridaynath Mangeshkarji, brother of (iconic Hindi singer) Lata Mangeshkarji, wanted to sing a song about Veer Savarkar... but was banned from radio."

