'Congress Hated BR Ambedkar, Rejected His Suggestions': PM Modi In Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tore into the Congress for "rejecting" suggestions by the Constitution's architect BR Ambedkar because the "Congress did not like him".

PM Modi, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, alleged the Congress party never thought BR Ambedkar was "worthy".

"The Congress hated BR Ambedkar and conspired to defeat him twice in the Rajya Sabha," PM Modi said. "Today, we are realising the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar through the PM Mudra Scheme."

PM Modi's attack on the Congress comes days after BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, kept out BR Ambedkar from the constituent assembly that drafted the Constitution.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar is the founder of our Constitution. His inclusion in the constituent assembly had many challenges. His name was not there in the first list of members of the constituent assembly, who were to draft the Constitution," Mr Sarma said. "Today I remember a statement of Pandit Nehru about the inclusion of Ambedkar. Nehru had claimed that Ambedkar was a troublemaker and wanted to keep him outside the constituent assembly."