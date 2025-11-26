PM's Appeal To Strengthen Constitution, Rahul Gandhi's Pledge To Shield It

Leaders cutting across party lines shared their thoughts on the Constitution and its values as the country celebrated Constitution Day today. November 26 is celebrated every year to mark the adoption of the Constitution in 1949.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens to strengthen constitutional values, Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Gandhi pledged to safeguard the Constitution.

"On Constitution Day, we pay tribute to the framers of our Constitution. Their vision and foresight continue to motivate us in our pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat. Our Constitution gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality and liberty. While it empowers us with rights, it also reminds us of our duties as citizens, which we should always try to fulfil. These duties are the foundation of a strong democracy," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

"Let us reiterate our commitment to strengthening constitutional values through our actions," he said.

Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said that the Constitution is not just a book but a sacred promise made to every citizen. "The promise is that s/he will get equality, justice and respect, irrespective of religion or caste, region or language, or whether s/he is rich or poor," he said.

"The Constitution is the shield of the poor and the oppressed, their power and every citizen's voice. As long as the Constitution is safe, every citizen is safe, Gandhi said.

"Let us pledge that we won't allow any attack on the Constitution. Protecting it is my duty, and I will stand in the way of every blow directed at it," the Congress leader said, extending his wishes on the Constitution Day.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Banerjee paid tribute to the visionaries who framed the Constitution, including its chief architect, BR Ambedkar.

"I believe our Constitution is the backbone of our nation that masterfully weaves together the immense diversity of our cultures, languages, and communities into an integrated, federal whole. On this sacred day, we reaffirm our commitment to the core democratic values enshrined in our Constitution and commit to vigilantly safeguard the sacred principles that define and sustain us as a nation," she said.

In a veiled attack on the Centre, she added, "Now, when democracy is at stake, when secularism is in an endangered situation, when federalism is being bulldozed, at this critical time, we must protect the valuable guidance that our Constitution provides."