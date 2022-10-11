PM Praises Gujarat Chief Minister For Clearing Bet Dwarka Encroachments

PM Modi praised Bhupendra Patel for the mega demolition of illegal encroachments. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the mega demolition of illegal encroachments in Bet Dwarka near Okha port in Devbhoomi Dwarka.

Praising the demolition in Bet Dwarka, the Prime Minister said, "What happened in Bet Dwarka is right. I have seen the statements of the saints and I am happy with them."

Prime Minister praised the country's economy and said, "When I became the Prime Minister in the year 2014, India was at the 10th rank in the economy and now we have reached the fifth rank."

"In every field, Gujarat has forever launched a new milestone of development. Jamnagar has created global recognition," he added.

The WHO Global Center for traditional medicine is located here in Jamnagar. The Ayurvedic University of Jamnagar has got the status of a National University.

He said that eight projects have been launched and the foundation laid in Jamnagar. "Best wishes to all of you for this project related to water, electricity, and connectivity," he stated.

A special community hall for the Valmiki community has also been inaugurated today. So they will get help in social planning, he further stated.

Apart from this, he also remembered Maharaja Jamsaheb of Jamnagar. He said, "I want to bow down to Jamsaheb Maharaja Digvijay Singh very proudly.

Maharaja Digvijay Singh, through his kindness and work, built a relationship with the people of Poland during the Second World War, raising its citizens as Vatsalyamurtis, which is still benefiting the whole of India. Jamsaheb wanted to take this city to new heights of development.

It is a true tribute to Maharaja Digvijaya by increasing the Jahojlali of this city, he stated.

