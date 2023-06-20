'I'm The First Prime Minister Born In Free India': PM Modi In Interview

PM Modi left for the US for a State Visit this morning

Before boarding the Air India One for his landmark trip to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi answered questions on several subjects of national and geopolitical significance in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Here are his replies to questions on 5 key topics:

On bigger role for India on world stage: "We do not see India as supplanting any country. We see this process as India gaining its rightful position in the world."

On India's UN Security Council push: "There has to be an evaluation of the current membership... world should be asked if it wants India to be there."

On His Strengths, Thought Process: "I am the first prime minister to be born in free India. And that's why my thought process, my conduct, what I say and do, is inspired and influenced by my country's attributes and traditions. I derive my strength from it."

On China: "For normal bilateral ties with China, peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential."

On Ukraine War: "Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace."