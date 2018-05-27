In Baghpat, Next Door To Poll-Bound Kairana, PM Talks Cane, Dalit Issues Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conducted an all-out campaign in Kairana, pressing into action not only his deputy Mr Maurya, but also at least five state ministers.

Prime Minister Modi was in Baghpat today to inaugurate the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. New Delhi: A day before the crucial by-election in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in next-door Baghpat at the inauguration of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, but touched upon the key issues affecting the area. Anticipating an indirect campaign speech, the opposition had complained to the Election Commission about a possible violation of the model code of conduct, but it was turned down.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conducted an all-out campaign in Kairana, pressing into action not only his deputy Mr Maurya, but also at least five state ministers. While PM Modi has not campaigned for the BJP candidate, his presence in Baghpat today is seen a crucial factor.



The Prime Minister was in Baghpat today to inaugurate the Eastern Peripheral Expressway - a green corridor expected to cut down Delhi's pollution. His address encompassed cane prices, special commission for Dalits and law and order - issues that are vital to the locals in this cane belt.



"Sugarcane farmers will get benefit of Rs. 5.50 on per quintal of sugarcane... Farmers' money will never get stuck with mill owners. I assure sugarcane farmers, the government is committed to their welfare," PM Modi said.



He also praised the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - saying law and order in the state has improved ad criminals are now surrendering on their own.



The by-election in Kairana is an acid test for the united opposition, which has up a candidate against BJP's Mriganka Singh, daughter of legislator Hukum Singh who died in February. Tabassum Hassan is the candidate of Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal, a party that had a huge support base among Jats, till they decided to shift allegiance to the BJP.



But the RLD candidate is also supported by the Congress and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. The support of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, which has an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav, there, athough it has not been made official.



Alliance between traditional rivals SP and BSP had lost the BJP by-elections in two key constituencies - one represented by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the other by his deputy Keshav Pradhan Maurya. It is now expected to deliver Dalit and Muslim votes to the RLD candidate, who hopes to have the support of a section of Jats too.



Last week, at the oath of HD Kumaraswamy in Karnataka, leaders of 23 opposition parties have gathered in a show of strength and carrying hopes of forging an anti-BJP front for next year's assembly elections.



