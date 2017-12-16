PM Modi On Mizoram, Meghalaya Development Blitz Ahead Of Polls: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Aizawl's Lengpui Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is launching a couple of infrastructure projects in Mizoram and Meghalaya in the north-east today. Assembly elections in these two Congress-ruled states will be held next year, and the BJP is looking to replicate its electoral victories in Assam and Manipur -- another two states in the north-east that slipped from the Congress's hand since April 2016. In Mizoram, PM Modi will inaugurate the Tuirial hydroelectric power project that has a generating capacity of 60 megawatts. In Meghalaya, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a road connecting state capital Shillong with Nongstoin, Rongjeng and Tura.