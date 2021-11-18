Nations Must Ensure Crypto Not In Wrong Hands, "Can Spoil Our Youth": PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said nations must work together on cryptocurrency and ensure that it doesn't end up in the wrong hands.

"It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in wrong hands, which can spoil our youth," PM Modi said, delivering an address at The Sydney Dialogue.

"We are in a time of change that happens once in an era, where technology and data are becoming new weapons."

The Prime Minister was speaking on the theme of "India's Technology: Evolution and Revolution".

PM Modi's caution comes days after he held discussions on rules for cryptocurrency in India, during which it was decided that a committee would come up with rules to ensure checks and balances.