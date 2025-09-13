PM Modi's "Sign Of Resurgence" Message For People Of Nepal From Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a message to the people of Nepal from Manipur this afternoon. Speaking at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal, he congratulated Sushila Karki on becoming the interim Prime Minister of Nepal following the Gen-Z protests that toppled the earlier Oli government last week.

PM Modi reached Manipur earlier in the day, on his first visit to the northeastern state that had been on the boil since ethnic violence erupted in 2023. Nepal was a surprise mention in his second speech of the day, in Imphal, as he recalled the historic ties between the two countries.

"Nepal, in the lap of the Himalayas, is our close friend. We are connected through history and faith, and we are progressing together. On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I congratulate Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's first Prime Minister. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability, and prosperity in Nepal," he said.

He called Ms Karki's appointment as the country's first woman prime minister an example of "women empowerment". He said he appreciates every person in Nepal who has "upheld democratic values" in such a turbulent situation.

"One thing that has gone unnoticed in the recent events in Nepal is that, over the past few days, the youth of Nepal have been seen cleaning the streets. I have seen this on social media as well. This is a sign of Nepal's resurgence. I extend my best wishes for Nepal's brighter future," said the Prime Minister.

The Nepal mention in his speech follows the customary congratulatory message that the PM shared on his X handle this morning.

"I extend my best wishes to Right Hon. Mrs. Sushila Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. India remains firmly committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of the people of Nepal," he said earlier in the day.

Ms Karki took the oath as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal yesterday, capping days of speculation over who would head the country following the collapse of the KP Oli government. India welcomed the formation of the interim government and expressed hope that it would help foster peace and stability.

"As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long-term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement yesterday.

Nepal witnessed nationwide protests last week following a social media ban. The anti-corruption protests that had been brewing over the past few months erupted with rage and violence on the streets, leading to the collapse of the KP Sharma Oli government.

Ms Karki, who wields the support of the Gen-Z protesters, was chosen through a public vote as the interim head on the online platform Discord by Gen-Z leaders. She now aims to restore order, hold elections, and ensure Nepal's development.

General elections in Nepal would be held on March 5, 2026.