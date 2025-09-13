"India Committed To Peace Of Nepal": PM Modi Wishes New PM Sushila Karki

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Sushila Karki on assuming charge as the interim prime minister of Nepal following Gen-Z protests that toppled the earlier KP Sharma Oli government last week.

"I extend my best wishes to Right Hon. Mrs. Sushila Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. India remains firmly committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of the people of Nepal," he said in an online post.

Ms Karki took the oath as the interim prime minister of Nepal yesterday, capping days of speculation over who would head the Himalayan nation following the collapse of the Oli government. She has become the country's first woman head and a beacon of hope for the masses wishing for a corruption-free regime.

India has welcomed the formation of the interim government in Nepal and said it is hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability.

"As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long-term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement yesterday.

Ms Karki wielded a massive support of the Gen-Z protesters who championed the anti-corruption protests over the last few months. The protesters turned violent last week after the Oli government clamped down on free speech with a social media ban. Dozens of government buildings and private residences of leaders were attacked and set on fire in the unrest.

The Army took control of law and order after rescuing Mr Oli. Meanwhile, Ms Karki, former chief justice of Nepal, emerged as the most popular contender to lead the country, publicly backed by the Gen-Z masses. She was chosen through a public vote on the online platform Discord by Gen-Z leaders.

Acceptable to both traditional political forces and the Gen-Z masses, Karki now aims to restore order, hold elections, and ensure Nepal's development. General elections in Nepal would be held on March 5, 2026, to elect a new government to replace her interim administration.