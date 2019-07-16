PM Modi Meets Vishvesha Teertha Swami Of Pejawara Matha On Guru Purnima

Vishvesha Teertha Swami is the 32nd head of the Pejavara Matha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Vishvesha Teertha Swami of the Pejawara Matha, Udupi, on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

"A special day made even more special. On the blessed occasion of Guru Purnima, had the honour of spending time with Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi. Learning from him and hearing his thoughts is a very humbling experience," he said in a tweet.

Photos of PM Modi and Vishvesha Teertha Swami having a chat were also embedded in the tweet shared by the Prime Minister.

Vishvesha Teertha Swami is the 32nd head of the Pejavara Matha, which is one of the Ashta Mathas (eight mutt) of Udupi.

It is one of the prominent Mathas that follows the Dvaita school of Hindu philosophy.

Earlier today, PM Modi extended the greetings on the occasion to all the teachers who had helped shaped the society.

सभी देशवासियों को गुरु पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



On the auspicious day of #GuruPurnima, we bow in reverence to all our Gurus who have played an important role in inspiring, moulding and shaping our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2019

