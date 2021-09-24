PM, Japanese Counterpart Hold Talks In US Ahead Of Quad Meet Today

PM Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga met on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga met on Thursday to discuss ways to further cement the bilateral strategic ties ahead of the first in-person Quad meeting to be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

PM Modi and Suga spoke in April this year and the two leaders underscored the importance of working together to create resilient, diversified and trustworthy supply chains, ensuring reliable supply of critical materials and technologies, and developing new partnerships in manufacturing and skill development to deal with the crisis.

On his phone call with PM Modi in April, the Japanese leader had tweeted "we confirmed that we will work in close collaboration to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and had fruitful discussions on regional issues and Japan-India cooperation in order to realise a Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

They also highlighted the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project as a shining example of their cooperation and welcomed the steady progress in its execution.

Suga had called off a scheduled visit to India in April end in view of the coronavirus situation.