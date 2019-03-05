PM Modi Made India 'Corruption-Free', Claims UP Chief Minister Adityanath

Yogi Aditynath also claimed "a lot of terrorists were killed during surgical strike". (FILE)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made India "corruption-free". "The Modi government started several welfare schemes for poor and realised the dream of corruption-free India," Mr Adityanath said.

He said India would be among the three big economies in the world if PM Modi becomes the prime minister for five more years.

"During Congress regime, India stood at number 11 in respect to economy (in the world), but during the Modi government, it rose to the sixth position... After return to power, he will bring it to number 3 slot," he said.

"Terrorists don't understand the language of love, so Indian soldiers did 'Shiv Tandav' with surgical strike," Mr Adityanath said.

"Actually, a lot of terrorists were killed during surgical strike but Pakistan is hiding the fact," he claimed.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 131 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district yesterday.

He visited Deoria later, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 71 crore.