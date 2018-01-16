PM Modi Invites Israeli Defence Companies To Make In India: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a joint statement today.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Israeli defence companies to India for co-production during his bilateral meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, his Israeli counterpart whom he referred to as "my friend Bibi". The two countries signed nine agreements, including ones on cooperation in the oil and gas sector and co-production of films. The two leaders also held extensive talks on controlling terror, a matter on which Israel has a tough stand. The two nations have also decided to work on a free trade pact that Israel has been pushing for, reported news agency Reuters