"There's One Thing...": What PM Modi Regrets Most In 4 Years Of Office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asked in an interview to reveal the one regret in his tenure since 2014, said he could never "win over" or be a part of what he called the "Lutyens' World".

Asked what he regretted the most, he said: "There's one thing and I am not surprised - I could neither make the Lutyens' world part of me nor could I embrace it. I did not want them to be a part of me as my background is different. I am a representative of the non-elite world. I have not been able to win them over...I am still trying to win over such forces."

As for his work, he said, he would leave it to people to judge whether they were satisfied.

"I have enjoyed every minute. There is honesty in my work, I work for the people, so every second I work, I do it with pleasure," he said, to a question on what he had loved most about being prime minister.

In a 95-minute interview, the prime minister covered a vast range of topics from the state election setbacks to demonetization, the surgical strikes and Urjit Patel's exit as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) chief in December.