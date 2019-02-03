PM Modi In Jammu And Kashmir LIVE Updates: Education, Healthcare On Agenda

PM Narendra Modi, on his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, launched the University of Ladakh, the first ever in the region.

All India | Posted by | Updated: February 03, 2019 11:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jammu, Srinagar and Leh today.


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Jammu and Kashmir today to inaugurate several developmental projects in a major push for education and healthcare in the state. PM Modi will be visiting Jammu, Srinagar and Leh today. He will also make a stop at the Dal Lake.

In one of his previous visits to Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi had said he has a vision of the state where there will be "books instead of guns in the hands of the young boys and girls". PM Modi launched the University of Ladakh, the first ever in the region. "It will be a cluster University comprising of degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi. The university will have administrative offices at Leh and Kargil," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

 

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir:

 

