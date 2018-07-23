PM Modi Leaves For Rwanda, Begins His 5-Day Tour To Africa: Live Updates

After Rwanda, PM Narendra Modi will leave for Uganda on a two day visit on July 24 and 25.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 23, 2018 17:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Leaves For Rwanda, Begins His 5-Day Tour To Africa: Live Updates

PM Modi is to arrive at Rwanda at 6pm and is to get a ceremonial reception

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Rwanda today as part of his five-day, three-nation tour to African countries. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Uganda and South Africa as well. The Prime Minister's Rwanda visit will mark the first ever visit to the African nation by an Indian Prime Minister. PM Modi is to arrive at Rwanda at 6pm and is to get a ceremonial reception. The Prime Minister will then head for a one-on-one meeting and delegation level talks with the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

Later, at around 8pm, there will be an exchange of agreements followed by dinner, hosted by the Rwandan president and reception, hosted by the High Commissioner for Indian Community.

After Rwanda, PM Modi will leave for Uganda on a two day visit on July 24 and 25. This will mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over 20 years.

The Prime Minister will then head to South Africa, the last leg of his visit, to attend the BRICS summit.

Here are the Live Updates of PM Modi's Africa visit:


Jul 23, 2018
17:00 (IST)
The following is PM Modi's schedule for today in Rwanda:

6pm: PM Modi to reach Kigali International Airport in Rwanda and get a ceremonial reception

6:45pm: PM Modi will hold one-on-one meeting with Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda

07:15pm: PM Modi to hold delegation level talks with his Rwandan counterpart and others

8pm: Exchange of agreements and press statements

08:30pm: PM Modi to attend a banquet dinner hosted by the Rwandan President

09:45pm: PM Modi will attend a reception hosted by the High Commissioner of the Indian community in Rwanda

Jul 23, 2018
16:32 (IST)
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted about PM Modi's maiden Africa visit:

Jul 23, 2018
16:28 (IST)
"India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Africa which are cemented by robust development partnership and a large presence of the Indian diaspora," the Prime Minister''s Office said in a pre-departure statement.
Jul 23, 2018
16:18 (IST)
A number of agreements and MoUs in the areas of defence, trade, culture, agriculture and dairy cooperation are scheduled to be signed during the Prime Minister's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
Jul 23, 2018
16:18 (IST)
The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Genocide Memorial and participate in an event on "Girinka" (one cow per family), a national social protection scheme of Rwanda, which is personally initiated by the Rwandan President.
No more content
Comments

Trending

PM ModiPM Modi RwandaPM Modi Africa tour

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVTrain StatusCancerSensexPNR StatusMarketBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................