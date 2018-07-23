PM Modi Leaves For Rwanda, Begins His 5-Day Tour To Africa: Live Updates

PM Modi is to arrive at Rwanda at 6pm and is to get a ceremonial reception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Rwanda today as part of his five-day, three-nation tour to African countries. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Uganda and South Africa as well. The Prime Minister's Rwanda visit will mark the first ever visit to the African nation by an Indian Prime Minister. PM Modi is to arrive at Rwanda at 6pm and is to get a ceremonial reception. The Prime Minister will then head for a one-on-one meeting and delegation level talks with the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

Later, at around 8pm, there will be an exchange of agreements followed by dinner, hosted by the Rwandan president and reception, hosted by the High Commissioner for Indian Community.

After Rwanda, PM Modi will leave for Uganda on a two day visit on July 24 and 25. This will mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over 20 years.

The Prime Minister will then head to South Africa, the last leg of his visit, to attend the BRICS summit.

Here are the Live Updates of PM Modi's Africa visit: