UNGA 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi Addresses UN General Assembly

New York:
PM Modi UNGA Speech: PM Modi will address the UNGA for the third time since 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly today during which his focus is likely to be on issues such as development, security, counter terrorism and climate change. PM Modi, the fourth speaker on the fourth day of the general debate, took the stage in the iconic hall at the UN headquarters in New York around 7:34 pm Indian time.
Prime Minister Modi held a number of bilateral meetings with top world leaders like US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of his UN address.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said PM Modi's UNGA speech "will focus on what the high-level segment of the UNGA is meant to focus on which is - as an important economy, as an important country, as a responsible member of the UN - PM will flag what we are doing for development, for security, for peace and our expectations and aspirations of other countries."
Prime Minister Modi will raise several issues such as development, climate change and other bilateral and multilateral issues "of which terrorism is one, but the focus will not be on it, but on the role of India at the international platform," Mr Gokhale had said.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the UN General Assembly on Friday. Mr Khan has said that he will "forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before" in his address at the UNGA session.
When a developing nation successfully runs the world's biggest sanitation programme, builds 11 crore toilets in just five years, it sends an inspiration message to the world. When a developing nation runs the world's health assurance scheme covers 50 crore people then it shows the world a new direction.
The world's biggest elections were held in the world's biggest democracy. I was elected with the highest number of votes in the world. I am here among you with that mandate.
It is a privilege to address the UNGA on behalf of 130 crore Indians. Its special because the world is celebrating 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the UN General Assembly on Friday. Mr Khan, who is slotted as the third speaker after PM Modi, has said that he will "forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before" in his address at the UNGA session.
Pakistan has been trying to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, enforcing severe security restrictions and a communications blackout. New Delhi has snubbed the efforts, asserting that revoking Jammu and Kashmir's privileges was its "internal matter".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office tweeted ahead of the UNGA session:
PM Modi is expected to speak about his government's achievements, climate crisis
"There are many pressing challenges for the international community - a still fragile global economy, turbulence and tension in many parts of the world, growth and spread of terrorism, climate change and the endemic global challenge of poverty," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last week in a statement before leaving for New York.
"They require stronger global commitment and concerted multilateral action. I will reiterate our commitment to reformed multilateralism, which is responsive, effective and inclusive, and in which India plays her due role," PM Modi had said.
Theme of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly:
The theme of this year's general debate at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly or UNGA is "Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion".