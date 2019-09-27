UNGA 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi Addresses UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly today during which his focus is likely to be on issues such as development, security, counter terrorism and climate change. PM Modi, the fourth speaker on the fourth day of the general debate, took the stage in the iconic hall at the UN headquarters in New York around 7:34 pm Indian time.

Prime Minister Modi held a number of bilateral meetings with top world leaders like US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of his UN address.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said PM Modi's UNGA speech "will focus on what the high-level segment of the UNGA is meant to focus on which is - as an important economy, as an important country, as a responsible member of the UN - PM will flag what we are doing for development, for security, for peace and our expectations and aspirations of other countries."

Prime Minister Modi will raise several issues such as development, climate change and other bilateral and multilateral issues "of which terrorism is one, but the focus will not be on it, but on the role of India at the international platform," Mr Gokhale had said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the UN General Assembly on Friday. Mr Khan has said that he will "forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before" in his address at the UNGA session.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's UNGA speech: