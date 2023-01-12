PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Karnataka, To Open Youth Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a roadshow in Karnataka's Hubbali, where he is expected to open the 29th National Youth Festival today. Visuals from the spot showed PM Modi standing on the footboard of an SUV, waving to people who have lined up on the sides of the road.

30,000 young people are expected to attend the inaugural session of the youth festival, where PM Modi is expected to share his vision.

The opening ceremony at the Railway Sports Ground is being held on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The five-day festival is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the state government.

More than 7,500 youth delegates from across India are expected to attend the festival, where they will engage in different learning activities. There will also be discussions on relevant themes like student centric governance and Digital India, adventure sports activities, exhibitions of traditional sports and competitive cultural events.

"There will be a variety of cultural and sports activities during all five days. It is for the first time the national youth festival is being held in the north Karnataka region and it will help the youth to come up in all the fields," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.