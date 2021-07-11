PM Modi Holds Meeting With BJP National Secretaries

PM Modi held similar meetings last month with the BJP general secretaries. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the BJP national secretaries, along with party president JP Nadda, at his official residence on Sunday.

Almost all the national secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were present at the meeting chaired by PM Modi. BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh was also present.

Earlier in the day, Mr Nadda chaired a meeting with the BJP national secretaries at the party headquarters. The meeting lasted for about an hour.

PM Modi held similar meetings last month with the BJP general secretaries and the heads of the party's different wings at his residence.

Both meetings had lasted for about five hours and wide-ranging political discussions were held, mainly on the recently-held and the upcoming Assembly polls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)