PM Asked Foreign Ministry To Brief Parties On Afghanistan: S Jaishankar

The government has been evacuating Indians stranded in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the foreign ministry to brief floor leaders of political parties on developments in Afghanistan, foreign minister S Jaishankar has said. India is evacuating Indian citizens stranded in Afghanistan and has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul. India has assured that it would also extend help to Hindus and Sikhs, as well as its friends in Afghanistan who need help.

"In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM Narendra Modi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will be intimating further details," Mr Jaishankar has tweeted.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi, however, questioned why the Prime Minster could not brief the opposition leaders. Responding to Mr Jaishankar's tweet, Rahul Gandhi posted:

Responding to Mr Jaishankar's tweet, Rahul Gandhi posted:

Yesterday, a C-17 aircraft brought in 168 passengers, including 107 Indians. Among them was Anarkali Honaryar and Narender Singh Khalsa, two Afghan senators.

Indians from Afghanistan also came in three other flights -- operated by Air India, IndiGo and Vistara – which landed in Delhi from Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe and Qatar's Doha.