Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: US Directs Airlines To Aid Afghan Evacuation

Indian government is on mission to evacuate its citizen from Afghanistan.

The United States on Sunday enlisted several major American airlines in its chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans and foreigners from Kabul following its fall to Taliban. The Pentagon said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had activated the rarely-used Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) to aid the onward movement of people arriving at US bases in the Middle East.

Eighteen civilian craft from American Airlines, Atlas, Delta, Omni, Hawaiian and United will aid dozens of military cargo transports involved in the evacuation, the statement said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Afghanistan-Taliban crisis:

Aug 23, 2021 07:53 (IST) Biden Says US Unwavering In Afghanistan Evacuations



The United States has an unwavering commitment to getting U.S. citizens and at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said, as Taliban fighters beat back thousands desperate to flee outside Kabul airport on Sunday. Biden said the security situation in Afghanistan was changing rapidly and his administration was under no illusions about the threat from terrorists in Afghanistan known as ISIS-K (for Khorasan). The United States has an unwavering commitment to getting U.S. citizens and at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said, as Taliban fighters beat back thousands desperate to flee outside Kabul airport on Sunday. Biden said the security situation in Afghanistan was changing rapidly and his administration was under no illusions about the threat from terrorists in Afghanistan known as ISIS-K (for Khorasan).

Aug 23, 2021 07:23 (IST) Taliban Say "Hundreds" Heading For Holdout Afghan Valley



The Taliban said on Sunday that "hundreds" of its fighters were heading to the Panjshir Valley, one of the few parts of Afghanistan not yet controlled by the group. Since the Taliban overran Afghanistan, flickers of resistance have begun to emerge with some ex-government troops gathering in the Panjshir, north of Kabul, long known as an anti-Taliban bastion. The Taliban said on Sunday that "hundreds" of its fighters were heading to the Panjshir Valley, one of the few parts of Afghanistan not yet controlled by the group. Since the Taliban overran Afghanistan, flickers of resistance have begun to emerge with some ex-government troops gathering in the Panjshir, north of Kabul, long known as an anti-Taliban bastion.