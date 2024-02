PM Modi Gives Target To Make Amul Producer World's Biggest Dairy Company

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) markets products under the brand 'Amul'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave the target of making GCMMF, which owns Amul brand, the number one dairy company in the world from its current eighth position.

The PM was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its products under the brand 'Amul', at the Narendra Modi stadium here.

"While the global dairy sector is developing at 2 per cent per annum, India's dairy sector is developing at 6 per cent," PM Modi said.

"Today Amul (GCMMF) is the eight largest dairy company in the world, your target is to make it number one, the government will give all its support. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

Addressing thousands of members of the co-operative dairy union who had come from all over the state, Modi said after India's independence many brands were created, but none of them is like 'Amul'.

PM Modi also said that the contribution of women is paramount in the development of the country's dairy cooperative movement.

"India's dairy sector has seen women-led development...women are the backbone of the dairy sector," he said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)