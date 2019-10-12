PM Modi Given Warm Send Off After Conclusion Of Informal Summit

"I thank President Xi Jinping for coming to India for our second Informal Summit," PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the national capital on Saturday after concluding his second informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which he said "will add great momentum" to bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister was given a warm send off by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and senior leaders of the State unit of the BJP at the airport. He left for Delhi by an Indian Air Force aircraft.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Chennai from Fisherman's Cove sea side resort at Kovalam, off Mamallapuram by a chopper.

BJP supporters, who lined up on both sides of the road from Kovalam to the helipad at Thiruvidanthai near Mamallapuram raised "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" slogans and a smiling PM Modi reciprocated by waving at them.

The Prime Minister in his twitter handle said he and the Chinese President had productive deliberations on improving bilateral ties as the second informal meet between the two leaders concluded at nearby Mamallapuram.

"I thank President Xi Jinping for coming to India for our second Informal Summit. The #ChennaiConnect will add great momentum to India-China relations. This will benefit the people of our nations and the world," he said.

