'I Have Lost My Friend Arun': PM Modi Gets Emotional At Bahrain Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional at a function in Bahrain as he remembered his "friend" Arun Jaitley, who died on Saturday at Delhi's AIIMS hospital. Addressing a congregation of 15,000 members of the Indian community in the country, he expressed his anguish at the former Union minister's death, reminiscing about his long association with Mr Jaitley.

"I am a man bound by duty. At a time when there is an environment of festivities in Bahrain, I am here with a deep sorrow in my heart. The friend with whom I walked together in public life, embarked on the political journey, with whom I remained connected all the time, with whom I struggled, dreamt and fulfilled those dream, that friend Arun Jaitley, country's former defence and finance minister, passed away today," PM Modi said.

"I can't imagine that I am so far here while my friend has gone away. Some days ago, we lost our former External Affairs Minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today I have lost my friend Arun," he added.

The Prime Minister is on the third leg of his three-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain.

PM Modi arrived in Bahrain after wrapping up his visit to the UAE, where he held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

PM Modi, who was in the UAE at the time of Mr Jaitley's death, spoke with his family and gave his condolences. Mr Jaitley's family reportedly told the Prime Minister not to cut short his important engagements abroad, news agency ANI reported.

Arun Jaitley, former Finance Minister and the chief troubleshooter of the BJP, was admitted to the hospital following complaints of breathlessness. He was 66. Leaders from across party lines visited his home to pay tribute to the leader. He will be cremated on Sunday.

