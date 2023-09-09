Video: A Peek Into PM Modi's 'Productive Morning' At G20 Summit

PM Modi welcomed world leaders at the G20 summit venue this morning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared a video that contained glimpses from the G20 summit in Delhi. "Been a productive morning at the G20 Summit in Delhi," said the post on Prime Minister Modi's account on X.

The video shows Prime Minister Modi arriving at the G20 summit with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others.

Been a productive morning at the G20 Summit in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/QKSBNjqKTL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

It then cuts to the theme for this G20 summit under India's presidency -- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," or "One Earth, One Family, One Future".

Prime Minister Modi is seen welcoming US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and other world leaders.

The Prime Minister's voiceover playing in the background says India, as G20 president, calls upon the world to turn the global trust deficit into trust. "This is a time for us to stand united. So Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas can be the mantra that shows us the way," he says.

The Prime Minister underlined that this is a time when years-old challenges are demanding new solutions.

Starting his address with a tribute to the hundreds killed in a massive earthquake in Morocco, the Prime Minister went on to announce African Union's inclusion into G20 as a permanent member.

"Advancing a more inclusive G20 that echoes the aspirations of the Global South! PM @narendramodi extends a heartfelt welcome to President @_AfricanUnion and the President of Comoros Azali Assoumani. Thrilled to have the African Union as a permanent member. A milestone for the G20 family indeed," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.