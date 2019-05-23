Election Results 2019: PM Modi Drops 'Chowkidar' Prefix From Twitter Profile With A Message

Election results 2019: PM Narendra Modi said he's removed 'Chowkidar' prefix from his Twitter handle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has won a huge mandate for a second term in power, dropped the prefix "Chowkidar" from his Twitter profile today, saying it would remain an "integral part" of him.

"Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India's progress. The word 'Chowkidar' goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!" tweeted PM Modi.

"The people of India became Chowkidars and rendered great service to the nation. Chowkidar has become a powerful symbol to safeguard India from the evils of casteism, communalism, corruption and cronyism," he added.

The Prime Minister had added the "Chowkidar" prefix to his name on his Twitter handle, as part of his campaign "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I'm a watchman too)" in March. BJP chief Amit Shah and a number of union and state ministers followed suit.

Starting with the campaign for the 2014 national elections, PM Modi had, from time to time, called himself a "chowkidar" (watchman), referring to his role in protecting the national interest.

But the Congress turned it into a jibe with its "Chowkidar chor hai (the watchman is a thief)" campaign, accusing the Prime Minister of corruption and crony capitalism in the Rafale jet fighter deal.

The Prime Minister, however, managed to turn it into a nationwide campaign, asserting that not only he, anyone "working hard for the progress of India" was a "chowkidar".

