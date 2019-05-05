PM Disrespects Federal Structure: Trinamool On Cyclone Fani Message Only To Governor

Trinamool Congress leaders criticised PM Modi for calling only the Bengal governor on Cyclone Fani

The Trinamool Congress has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not calling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inquire about the ground situation after Cyclone Fani hit the state on Saturday, and instead calling only the West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.

Trinamool Congress leaders alleged PM Modi does not respect the federal structure of the country.

During his conversation with Mr Tripathi, PM Modi reiterated the centre's readiness to provide all help needed to cope with the severe cyclonic storm.

"Also conveyed my solidarity with the people of Bengal in the wake of Cyclone Fani," PM Modi had tweeted on Saturday.

Several districts of West Bengal, including East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Pargana, besides Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Kolkata and the Sundarbans were hit by the storm before Fani moved towards Bangladesh and tapered off.

The West Bengal governor visited the Kakdwip subdivision of South 24 Parganas district on Saturday to review the situation of the cyclonic storm. He also visited the multipurpose cyclone shelter in Madhusidhanpur.

The wind speed touched around 90 kmph when the storm hit Kakdwip on Friday night.

PM Modi had also dialled Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to discuss the storm situation. "Spoke to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji and discussed the situation prevailing due to cyclone Fani. Assured continuous support from the Central Government in the wake of the cyclone. The entire nation stands in solidarity with all those affected by the cyclone in different parts," PM Modi had tweeted.

The Prime Minister will visit Odisha on Monday.

