PM Narendra Modi Daman Visit Live Updates:PM To Visit Daman, Will Launch Number Of Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Amma Two Wheeler Scheme in Chennai

10:07 (IST) Mr Panneerselvam, or OPS as he is called, had said that it was the nudge from PM Modi that led him to agree to the merged of the two factions created after J Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016. 10:07 (IST) PM Modi's visit comes days after Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam confirmed speculation that the BJP's top leadership, particularly PM Modi, had a role to play in the merger of the AIADMK's two factions; one led by him and another by Chief Minister E Palaniswami.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Daman today where he will launch a number of development projects and hand over certificates to beneficiaries of various official schemes. He will also address a public meeting at the union territory. After his visit to Daman, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Tamil Nadu's Chennai where he will launch the Amma Two Wheeler Scheme - a welfare scheme by the State Government - on the eve of the birth anniversary of AIADMK supremo, J J ayalalithaa.He is to visit Puducherry on Saturday where he will address a public meeting and also visit the Aurobindo Ashram and Auroville.