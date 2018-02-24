PM Narendra Modi Daman Visit Live Updates:PM To Visit Daman, Will Launch Number Of Development Projects

Daman/Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Daman today where he will launch a number of development projects and hand over certificates to beneficiaries of various official schemes. He will also address a public meeting at the union territory. After his visit to Daman, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Tamil Nadu's Chennai where he will launch the Amma Two Wheeler Scheme - a welfare scheme by the State Government - on the eve of the birth anniversary of AIADMK supremo, J J ayalalithaa.
He is to visit Puducherry on Saturday where he will address a public meeting and also visit the Aurobindo Ashram and Auroville.
Here are the live updates of PM Modi's visit to Daman:
Mr Panneerselvam, or OPS as he is called, had said that it was the nudge from PM Modi that led him to agree to the merged of the two factions created after J Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016.
No more content
Comments