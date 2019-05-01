"Perpetrators Won't Be Spared": PM Condemns Maoist Attack In Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condemned as "despicable" the Maoist attack in which 15 security men and a driver was killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, and said those behind such violence would not be spared.

Maoists blew up a police vehicle in the Maoist-affected district that borders Chhattisgarh.

"Strongly condemn despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Salute all brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with bereaved families. Perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," PM Modi tweeted.

Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2019

The attack took place hours after Maoists set 25 vehicles on fire at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district at around 3:30 am. The burnt vehicles parked along the road using kerosene and diesel.