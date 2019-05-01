Trending

 Share
EMAIL
PRINT

"Perpetrators Won't Be Spared": PM Condemns Maoist Attack In Maharashtra

Breaking News: "Perpetrators Won't Be Spared": PM Condemns Maoist Attack In Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condemned as "despicable" the Maoist attack in which 15 security men and a driver was killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, and said those behind such violence would not be spared.

Maoists blew up a police vehicle in the Maoist-affected district that borders Chhattisgarh.

"Strongly condemn despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Salute all brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with bereaved families. Perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," PM Modi tweeted.

The attack took place hours after Maoists set 25 vehicles on fire at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district at around 3:30 am. The burnt vehicles parked along the road using kerosene and diesel.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

Follow @NDTV on Twitter for breaking news and more.

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
May DayGadchiroliFaniYetiNess WadiaNitish KumarElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsElection ResultsNicolas MaduroNote 7 ProNote 7Hero XPulseNetflix

................................ Advertisement ................................