Gadchiroli Blast Updates: PM Modi Condemns Maoist Attack

A police vehicle was targeted today by the Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in which Sixteen security personnel lost their life. An an improvised explosive device(IED) was triggered to blow up the police vehicle.
Earlier this morning, Maoists torched 25 vehicles at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the attack "despicable" and said that the "perpetrators of such violence will not be spared".
Here are the updates in this big story:
Attack on Maharashtra Police personnel in Gadchiroli is an act of cowardice and desperation. We are extremely proud of the valour of our police personnel. Their supreme sacrifice while serving the nation will not go in vain. My deepest condolences to their families. 1/2- Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 1, 2019
Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri @Dev_Fadnavis regarding the tragic incident in Gadchiroli and expressed my grief at the loss of brave Police personnel. We are providing all assistance needed by the state government. MHA is in constant touch with the state administration. 2/2- Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 1, 2019
Very saddening about unfortunate attack by cowardly forces on security staff,engaged in promoting law and order,in which we lost some of our brave police personnel.We salute the martyrs.We r fully with families of victims of despicable attack. #naxalattack Condolences Om Shanti- Chowkidar Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 1, 2019
महाराष्ट्र के कायराना नक्सली हमले में जांबाज जवानों की शहादत की खबर से मन में दुःख और रोष है।- Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 1, 2019
ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि शोक संतप्त परिजनों को संबल और घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ मिले।
इन नक्सलियों और उनके शहरी पोषकों का समूल विनाश नितांत आवश्यक है और नया भारत यह सुनिश्चित करेगा।
Once again terrorists have targeted the convoys of our jawans.- Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) May 1, 2019
Clearly despite their tall talk no lessons from Pulwama have been learnt
It is a wake up call for state & central govt
Country needs preventive action, accountability for this failure & not jumlas and lectures
Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared.- Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2019