Gadchiroli Blast Updates: PM Modi Condemns Maoist Attack

Gadchiroli Blast: An IED blast by Maoists was set off on a police vehicle

A police vehicle was targeted today by the Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in which Sixteen security personnel lost their life. An an improvised explosive device(IED) was triggered to blow up the police vehicle.

Earlier this morning, Maoists torched 25 vehicles at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the attack "despicable" and said that the "perpetrators of such violence will not be spared".

Here are the updates in this big story: