Gadchiroli Blast Updates: PM Modi Condemns Maoist Attack

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 01, 2019 15:10 IST
Gadchiroli Blast: An IED blast by Maoists was set off on a police vehicle

New Delhi: 

A police vehicle was targeted today by the Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in which Sixteen security personnel lost their life. An an improvised explosive device(IED) was triggered to blow up the police vehicle.

Earlier this morning, Maoists torched 25 vehicles at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the attack "despicable" and said that the "perpetrators of such violence will not be spared".

Here are the updates in this big story:


May 01, 2019
15:10 (IST)
Suresh Prabhu called the attack an act of cowardice and desperation.
May 01, 2019
15:10 (IST)
Suresh Prabhu said that he was saddened by the unfortunate attack.
May 01, 2019
15:07 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his anger. He tweeted:
May 01, 2019
15:01 (IST)
Gujarat Congress MP Ahmed Patel condemned the attack. He tweeted:
May 01, 2019
14:54 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the attack "despicable" and said that the "perpetrators of such violence will not be spared".
May 01, 2019
14:53 (IST)
  • Fifteen security personnel and their driver have been killed in after a powerful explosion
  • An improvised explosive device (IED) blast was triggered on a police vehicle
