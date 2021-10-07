Narendra Modi Completes 20 Years In Public Office, BJP Leaders Wish Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today completed 20 years as the head of a government. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today completed 20 years as the head of a government, including over 13 years as Gujarat Chief Minister, with top BJP leaders lauding his leadership and crediting him for ushering in good governance and development.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been a close aide of PM Modi for over three decades, said the journey of good governance and development that started on this day in 2001 when Narendra Modi took oath for the first time as Chief Minister has continued uninterrupted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked day and night for the people and country's progress, Amit Shah said.

Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat between 2001 and 2014.

BJP president JP Nadda said PM Modi pulled the country out of an atmosphere of disappointment and put it on the path to progress and becoming "vishwa guru" (world leader).

The Prime Minister has worked like a "karma yogi" and infused people with self-confidence about making a new India, Mr Nadda said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the Prime Minister, saying these 20 years have not only been dedicates to people's welfare but have also been untainted.

May his popularity keep rising, he said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)