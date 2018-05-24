PM Narendra Modi Calls Up HD Kumaraswamy, Assures All Help

"Modi called up Kumaraswamy and greeted him on becoming the chief minister and hoped to have good ties between the two," said the Chief Minister's office in a statement.
Reciprocating PM Modi's gesture, Mr Kumaraswamy expressed willingness to maintain good relationship with the Prime Minister on development issues pertaining to the southern state.
CommentsEarlier, PM Modi congratulated Mr Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara of the Congress on taking charge.
"My best wishes for their tenure ahead," PM Modi said in a tweet after the swearing-in ceremony at the state secretariat in Bengaluru in the presence of national and regional leaders from across the country.