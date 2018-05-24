PM Narendra Modi Calls Up HD Kumaraswamy, Assures All Help

"Modi called up Kumaraswamy and greeted him on becoming the chief minister and hoped to have good ties between the two," said the Chief Minister's office in a statement.

All India | | Updated: May 24, 2018 07:50 IST
50 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Narendra Modi Calls Up HD Kumaraswamy, Assures All Help

PM Modi had congratulated HD Kumaraswamy and G Parameshwara of the Congress on taking charge

Bengaluru:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called up Karnataka's newly sworn-in Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and assured him of having good relationship with him on the state's development issues, an official statement said.

"Modi called up Kumaraswamy and greeted him on becoming the chief minister and hoped to have good ties between the two," said the Chief Minister's office in a statement.

Reciprocating PM Modi's gesture, Mr Kumaraswamy expressed willingness to maintain good relationship with the Prime Minister on development issues pertaining to the southern state.

Comments
Earlier, PM Modi congratulated Mr Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara of the Congress on taking charge.

"My best wishes for their tenure ahead," PM Modi said in a tweet after the swearing-in ceremony at the state secretariat in Bengaluru in the presence of national and regional leaders from across the country.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HD KumaraswamyNarendra ModiG Parameshwara

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreBengali News

................................ Advertisement ................................