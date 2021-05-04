PM Calls Bengal Governor, Expresses Concern Over Post-Poll Violence

In a tweet, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said, "Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed the Governor of West Bengal to discuss the political violence in the state and deteriorating law and order situation following the counting of votes. At least 12 people had died in the post-poll violence -- a figure that may be higher than the number of those killed during the month-long election.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted today to say that the Prime Minister expressed "serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation".

In a tweet tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he also said, "I share grave concerns given that violence vandalism, arson. loot and killings continue unabated".

A BJP leader has appealed in the Supreme Court for a probe into the violence by the Central Bureau of Investigation. In his appeal, he said BJP workers were attacked and killed and women have been raped.

BJP chief JP Nadda is expected to go on a two-day visit to the state today. He will meet the families of the party workers hit by the violence, the BJP said.

The Trinamool Congress advised the Prime Minister to keep his focus on the coronavirus pandemic. Senior party leader Derek O'Brien tweeted:

Stop the stunts, Mr Prime Minister. Work the phones on #COVID19India or this👇https://t.co/6uysFn4cQO — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 4, 2021

In her address to the people yesterday, Mamata Banerjee had appealed for calm and blamed the BJP for the violence.

"Bengal is a peace-loving place," said the Chief Minister, who has won a third straight term in the state. "During the elections, there has been some heat and dust... The BJP did a lot of torture, also the CAPF. But I appeal to all for calm. Don't indulge in violence. If there is a dispute, inform the police. The police must manage law and order," she added.

The BJP has claimed that eight people -- including party workers and their family members -- died in violence by Trinamool workers across six districts. One person died in Kolkata and another in nearby Sonarpur.

The Trinamool Congress has claimed that two of their workers were beaten to death in East Bardhaman district. On Sunday night, in an alleged clash between Trinamool and BJP, a 55-yera-old man was killed at Raina, also in East Bardhaman district.