PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Jointly Inaugurate 3 Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina today jointly inaugurated three projects via virtual mode, including a key rail link between Tripura's Nischintapur and Gangasagar in the neighbouring country.

The other two projects inaugurated by PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina are the 65-km Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line, and Unit 2 of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant in Bangladesh's Rampal.

The 15-km Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link is expected to boost cross-border trade and significantly reduce the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka.

"It is a matter of joy that we have connected once again to celebrate the success of the India-Bangladesh cooperation," PM Modi said in an interaction with Sheikh Hasina over video-conferencing.

"In the past nine years, the work we have done together has not happened in decades," he said.



