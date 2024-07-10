PM Modi, Austrian Chancellor Address Press Meet In Vienna: Updates

PM Modi Austria Visit Updates: PM Modi is scheduled to interact with Indian community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna today. PM who is on a two-day visit to Austria arrived here last evening after wrapping up a landmark visit to Russia.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in over 40 years. Indira Gandhi was the last Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in 1983.

PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian community in Vienna today.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's Austria visit:

Jul 10, 2024 15:19 (IST) PM Modi says, " ...I have told earlier also, this is not the time for war, we won't be able to find solution to problems in the Warfield. Wherever it is, killing of innocent people is unacceptable. India and Austria emphasize dialogue and diplomacy, and for that, we are together ready to give any support required"

" I am happy that during the beginning of my third term itself, I got the opportunity to visit Austria. This trip of mine is historic and special. After 41 years, an Indian PM has visited Austria...today, between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and me, a very meaningful discussion took place. We discussed new possibilities to strengthen our ties further. We have decided to give these ties a strategic direction...in sectors like infrastructure development, renewable energy, hydrogen, water and waste management, artificial intelligence...we work towards linking each other's capabilities", he added.

Jul 10, 2024 15:02 (IST) PM Modi's Joint Statement With Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says, "There is a very good relationship between India and Austria. It's a relationship of trust which began in the 1950s...India helped Austria and in 1955, the negotiations came to a positive conclusion with the Austrian State Treaty. What unites India and Austria is concern over the development of the geopolitical situation."

"Last night and this morning, we had very intensive talks about the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. For me, as the Federal Chancellor of Austria, it is particularly important to get to know India's assessment and to understand it and familiarise India with European concerns and worries. Moreover, the conflict in the Middle East was a major topic and in addition to this challenging geopolitical situation, we also referred to the positive aspects of our cooperation", he added. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says, "There is a very good relationship between India and Austria. It's a relationship of trust which began in the 1950s...India helped Austria and in 1955, the negotiations came to a positive conclusion with the Austrian State Treaty. What unites India and Austria is concern over the development of the geopolitical situation."

Jul 10, 2024 14:26 (IST) PM Modi receives Guard of Honour in Vienna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a State visit to Austria, received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna on Wednesday. Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer accompanied PM Modi who also signed the Guestbook at at the Federal Chancellery.

PM Modi arrived in Austria on Wednesday (local time) from Moscow after concluding a two-day visit to Russia.

Upon his arrival here, the Indian Prime Minister was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Indian Ambassador to Austria, Shambhu Kumaran was also present at the airport.



Jul 10, 2024 14:06 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer hold a delegation-level meeting at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer hold a delegation-level meeting at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria. pic.twitter.com/n3bP91wGiM - ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer hold a delegation-level meeting at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria.

Jul 10, 2024 14:05 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the Guestbook at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also accompanies PM Modi.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the Guestbook at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria.



Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also accompanies PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/2fy13meJQM - ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

Jul 10, 2024 13:53 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Ceremonial Reception at Federal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also accompanies PM Modi.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Ceremonial Reception at Federal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria.



Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also accompanies PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/YNQeLMMXXX - ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024