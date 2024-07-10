'Relationship Of Trust Began In 1950s': Austrian Chancellor On Ties With India

PM Modi's visit to Austria comes after his two-day official visit to Russia

Praising the ties shared between Austria and India, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Wednesday emphasised that it is a relationship of trust that began in the 1950s. He stated that it is the "concern over the development of the geopolitical situation" that united both nations.

Delivering his remarks at the joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vienna, the Austrian Chancellor said, "There is a very good relationship between India and Austria. It's a relationship of trust which began in the 1950s...India helped Austria and in 1955, the negotiations came to a positive conclusion with the Austrian State Treaty."

"What unites India and Austria is concern over the development of the geopolitical situation," he underlined.

The Austrian Chancellor also highlighted his talks with PM Modi and stated that the two of them "had very intensive talks" about the aggression of Russia against Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.

"Last night and this morning, we had very intensive talks about the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. For me, as the Federal Chancellor of Austria, it is particularly important to get to know India's assessment and to understand it and familiarise India with European concerns and worries," the Austrian Chancellor Karl said.

"Moreover, the conflict in the Middle East was a major topic and in addition to this challenging geopolitical situation, we also referred to the positive aspects of our cooperation..." he added.

Notably, this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit Austria in 1983.

Upon his arrival here, the Indian Prime Minister was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Indian Ambassador to Austria, Shambhu Kumaran was also present at the airport.

On Tuesday, PM Modi joined a dinner hosted by Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi ! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit! 🇦🇹 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/e2YJZR1PRs — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) July 9, 2024

In a post on X, Nehammar stated, "Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!"

